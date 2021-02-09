SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Up 1.3%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.15. 280,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 216,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

