SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

NYSE SWI opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.68 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $11,697,113.61. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,935,699 shares of company stock worth $196,308,390. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after buying an additional 105,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 207,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

