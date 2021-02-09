Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $310.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBC. TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.