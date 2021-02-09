SparksPay (SPK) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $29,741.93 and $10.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00012850 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,429,911 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,202 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.