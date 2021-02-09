SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 147,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

SHM stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

