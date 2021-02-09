SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of MDYV opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.96. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

