Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 157.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00054307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.47 or 0.01031562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.67 or 0.05444391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

SXUT is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

