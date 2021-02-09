SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) fell 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.21. 2,926,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 2,847,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPI Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

