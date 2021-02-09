Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.13.

SAVE stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

