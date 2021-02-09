SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.74 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after buying an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

