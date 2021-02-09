SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 1,500,000 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,505,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.