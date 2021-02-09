SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys 1,149,260 Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 614.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149,260 shares during the period. Cosan makes up 2.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.55% of Cosan worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CZZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cosan by 182.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cosan during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Cosan alerts:

Shares of NYSE CZZ opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Cosan Limited has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Cosan Limited will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosan Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.