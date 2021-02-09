SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of XRT stock opened at $79.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

