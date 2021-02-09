SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $127.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

