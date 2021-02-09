SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,497 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $32,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,700. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $151.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

