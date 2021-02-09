SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 49 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $12.03 on Tuesday, hitting $337.47. 64,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.19. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

