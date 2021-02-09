SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $55.58.

