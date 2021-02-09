SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.5% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after buying an additional 238,846 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.10. 75,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,746. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89.

