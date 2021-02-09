SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 649 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 319,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,145,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

