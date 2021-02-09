SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $96,645,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,483,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,139,000 after buying an additional 223,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

