St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 392.50 ($5.13) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 383.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 348.88. St. Modwen Properties has a one year low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a one year high of GBX 539 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £873.81 million and a PE ratio of -8.20.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

