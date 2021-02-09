State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,210,000 after buying an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.10.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

