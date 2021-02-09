State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

NYSE:OMC opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

