State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.06 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,244,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 44,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $315.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $316.21.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

