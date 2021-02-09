State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 45,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of CNP opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

