State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,077,000 after purchasing an additional 88,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,319 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $380.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.77. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.59 and a twelve month high of $435.58.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.