State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

