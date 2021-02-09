State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after buying an additional 186,811 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Hess stock opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.62. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock worth $23,177,150. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

