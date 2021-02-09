State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 385,548 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $201,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $578.72. 146,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,538. The firm has a market cap of $358.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

