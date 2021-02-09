State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 44,404 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $81,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,602,000 after buying an additional 77,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 34,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

