Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics comprises about 4.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

