Stellar One Day Volume Hits $1.90 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and $1.90 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.63 or 0.00230760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.57 or 0.00428179 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,511 coins and its circulating supply is 22,361,936,777 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.