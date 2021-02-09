StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get StepStone Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of STEP opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StepStone Group (STEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.