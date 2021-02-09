Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $100.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.46.

NYSE:PM opened at $85.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.73. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after buying an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,402,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,146,000 after purchasing an additional 691,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

