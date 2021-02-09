Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of UBS Group Call Options (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 122,253 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 17,669% compared to the typical volume of 688 call options.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.