Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 995 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,709% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 699,870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 94,198 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 322,562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

