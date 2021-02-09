StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter.

Shares of SNEX traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. 85,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,474. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $65.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In related news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $119,536.00. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,595 shares of company stock worth $4,535,288 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

SNEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

