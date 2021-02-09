Stratis Price Hits $0.99 (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $127.05 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00018996 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,082,554 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

