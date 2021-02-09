Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 164.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

