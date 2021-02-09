Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 120.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

