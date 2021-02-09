Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

