Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $368,353,000 after buying an additional 1,899,418 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $514,454,000 after buying an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after purchasing an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.46.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $126.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

