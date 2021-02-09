Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $447,000 Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

