Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,673,000 after buying an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

