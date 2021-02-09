Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. Straumann has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $63.18.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

