Strs Ohio Buys 57,700 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 465.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Tenneco worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of TEN opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 46,709 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $510,529.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 254,240 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,781,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417,053 shares of company stock worth $37,753,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.