Strs Ohio Has $727,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 146.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter worth $49,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 24,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $299,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $531,600.00. Insiders have sold 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.03 million, a PE ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.