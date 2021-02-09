Strs Ohio Purchases New Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Separately, Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,381,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

