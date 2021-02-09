Strs Ohio Sells 25,000 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of ProPetro worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PUMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $983.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.02.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

