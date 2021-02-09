Strs Ohio Sells 31,000 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2,633.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 122,359 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 188,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 104,514 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,317,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 107,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $382.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

In other Liberty TripAdvisor news, CFO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $25,985.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

